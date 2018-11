Welcome to TODAY's new and improved Jill's Steals & Deals!

Onna Ehrlich: Chic & Sophisticated Heidi Structured Bag

The clean and simple design of the Heidi Bag allows for an easy transition from day to night. Made with soft smooth genuine leather, the bag has a top zipper closure and removable long strap. Steals & Deals Price: $99.00 Regular Price: $498.00 Get This Deal! 80% OFF

Beryll: Luxurious Cashmere Poncho or Wrap

Beryll’s best-selling, luxurious cashmere pieces are a must have for this Holiday season! Steals & Deals Price: $99.00 Regular Price: $698.00 Get This Deal! 86% OFF

Kitsch: Facial Massager and Cleansing Kit

Renew, restore, and enhance your own well-being. Our cleanse ritual collection consists of natural crystal rollers and luxuriously soft microfiber that is gentle on your skin and hair. Steals and Deals Price: $19.99 Regular Price: $70.00 Get This Deal! 71% OFF

CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane: Cubic Zirconia Jewelry

Whether you're buying the perfect holiday gift, or treating yourself, luxury jewelry brand CZ by Kenneth Jay Lane has everything you'll need to sparkle this holiday season. Steals and Deals Price: $24.00 - $35.00 Regular Price: $80.00 - $119.00 Get This Deal! UP TO 71% OFF

NCLA: Cruelty Free and Vegan Luxury Nail Lacquer Sets

Check off everyone on your list with these ultra chic nail lacquer sets. Available in four different color ways, these nail lacquers are Made in LA, cruelty free, 7-Free, and 100% vegan! Each set is packaged in an adorable cosmetic zip pouch! Steals and Deals Price: $12.00 Regular Price: $40.00 Get This Deal! 70% OFF

Steals & Deals: Gifts for the Kids

Assemble and collect all your favorite DC Comics Characters with this DC Licensed Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Joker and Aquaman Super FX Action Voice Figure 5-Pack. Steals and Deals Price: $32.50 Regular Price: $129.99 Get This Deal! 75% OFF

Unwind with a favorite character to celebrate the holidays! Each of these collections has 10 Little Golden Books and features hot licenses, beloved classics and new original stories Steals & Deals Price: $16.00 Regular Price: $49.90 Get This Deal! 68% OFF

Look cute with these Gabba Goods LED light up headsets, fun character head phones, and dancing bluetooth speakers. Steals & Deals Price: $14.00 Regular Price: $39.00-49.99 Get This Deal! UP TO 72% OFF

Dream big, build big and create beyond your imagination with Picasso magnetic building blocks. Choose between a set with 2 cars or a Ferris wheel set with LED light. Steals and Deals Price: $39.50 Regular Price: $119.99 Get This Deal! 67% OFF

Emojis are jumping off our smartphone screens and onto silver and gold plated necklaces from GB Studio. Great gifts for all ages. Perfect Mommy and me gifts or for your BFF. Steals and Deals Price: $36.00 Regular Price: $159.00 Get This Deal! 77% OFF